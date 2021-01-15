Chevron Left
Forecasting US Presidential Elections with Mixed Models

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Forecasting US Presidential Elections with Mixed Models

4.3
stars
12 ratings
2 reviews

About the Course

In this project-based course, you will learn how to forecast US Presidential Elections. We will use mixed effects models in the R programming language to build a forecasting model for the 2020 election. The project will review how the US selects Presidents in the Electoral College, stylized facts about voting trends, the basics of mixed effects models, and how to use them in forecasting....
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Forecasting US Presidential Elections with Mixed Models

By Gregory G J

Jan 15, 2021

Thumbs Up!

By Jorge G

Feb 25, 2021

I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.

