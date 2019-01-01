كيفيه انشاء شعار باستخدام GIMP
هتتعلم ازاي تختار الالوان وتختار الالوان المتناسقه ,
وهتتعلم ازاي تجيب فكره للشعار وتربطها فالمطلوب التصميم له
وهتتعلم كيفيه انشاء الشعار
هتتعلم ازاي تختار الالوان وتختار الالوان المتناسقه ,
وهتتعلم ازاي تجيب فكره للشعار وتربطها فالمطلوب التصميم له
وهتتعلم كيفيه انشاء الشعار
فى نهاية هذا المشروع ، سوف تكون قادرًا علي إنشاء شعار باستخدام gimp سوف تكون قادر علي معرفه كل الادوات المستخدمه في برنامج gimp لإنشاء الشعار سوف تكون قادر علي تحديد تناسق الألوان وكيفيه إختيارها ,سوف تكون قادر علي التفكير في فكره الشعار قبل تنفيذه بما يناسب المكان المطلوب له الشعار هذا المشروع موجه إلى من يرغب للدخول في مجال التصميم وإنشاء الشعارات سوف تكون قادر علي الدخول في عالم التصميم والعمل كمصمم حر , وسوف تكون قادر علي رسم شعار لشركتك او كعمل بمقابل
Design
Color Theory
GIMP
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
المهمة 1: هتقدر تتعرف علي الأدوات الخاصه ببرنامج gimp لصناعه الشعار و تستخدمها
المهمة 2: هتقدر تحدد انواع الالوان و تختارهم و تنسقهم مع بعض
المهمة 3: هتقدر تتعلم ازاي تجيب فكره للشعار وتنفذها
المهمة 4: هتقدر تحدد نمط الطبقات و تستخدمها عشان تقدر تخلي شعارك 3D او تعمل له ظل او تعمل له STROKE
المهمة 5:هتقدر ترسم شعار بسيط
المهمة 6:هتقدر تصمم الجزء الاول من شعار مشروعنا
المهمة 7:هتقدر تصمم الجزء الاخير من الشعار مشروعنا
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.