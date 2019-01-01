Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build "Guess The Color" game using JavaScript, HTML and CSS by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to (you will be able to identify the basics of HTML, create the game content and general options, you will be able to identify the basics of CSS, create the game layout of any design as needed, you will be able to apply more features of higher level with CSS and add transitions with different properties, you will be able to apply the basics of JavaScript, to create variables, functions and loops to fulfill your needs and you will be able to add dynamics to the game , make it interactive and link between HTML, JavaScript and CSS. ).
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....