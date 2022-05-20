Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to Analyze Tweet Engagement with Twitter Analytics by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Twitter is a dynamic social media platform that prides itself on furthering conversations in real-time. Known as a platform that features short-form text it is intended to be brief, direct, impactful, and a living source of information. Businesses are increasingly taking part in this conversation and are finding new and different ways to further their brand experience on this increasingly popular platform.
In this project, learners will learn how to use Twitter Analytics to analyze tweet engagement using Twitter Analytics. We will briefly cover Twitter basics, and we will discuss deeper topics in engagement measurement and analysis techniques.
This is the perfect project for someone who wants to improve engagement and increase businesses' brand presence on Twitter. This may be marketing and sales professionals, customer service and or administrative teams, and many other functions within a business....
Top reviews
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for How to Analyze Tweet Engagement with Twitter Analytics
By Annie R
•
May 20, 2022
El curso esta bueno, yo no tenia mucha nocion del tema, pero esto me dio curiosidad y me gusto