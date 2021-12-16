Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to configure VLAN's using cisco packet tracer by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a network topology using cisco packet tracer. Throughout the project, we will be able to configure Vlan on switches , allow devices from different VLANs to communicate and configure VTP between switches.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for How to configure VLAN's using cisco packet tracer