Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to configure VLAN's using cisco packet tracer by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a network topology using cisco packet tracer. Throughout the project, we will be able to configure Vlan on switches , allow devices from different VLANs to communicate and configure VTP between switches. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Ivan C

Dec 16, 2021

pesimo

