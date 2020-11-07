Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to Create Text Effects in GIMP by Coursera Project Network
4.8
stars
13 ratings
•
1 reviews
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to add a myriad of text effects. You will learn how to make your text stand out from the background, how to add a border to your text and how to make a text outline. You will learn how to place an image inside text and how to place a gradient inside text. You will learn how to place text on a path and how to make 3D text. You will also learn how to add filters to your text to generate your own text effects.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for How to Create Text Effects in GIMP