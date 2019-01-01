انشاء فواتير بأستخدام Microsoft Word
تعمل فاتوره عاديه
تعمل فاتورة ائتمان
تعمل فاتورة خصم
تعمل فاتوره عاديه
تعمل فاتورة ائتمان
تعمل فاتورة خصم
فى نهاية المشروع ده هتقدر تعمل انواع مختلفه من الفواتير بطريقة سهلة و منظمة باستخدام Microsoft Word , خلال المشروع هتقدر تحدد و تصمم انواع الفواتير المختلفة المفيدة لعملك او شركتك ، منها الفواتير العاديه , الفواتير التجاريه , فواتير الأئتمان و فواتير الخصم. الغرض الأساسي من الفاتورة هو تزويد الشركة وعملائها بسجل بيع. تخدم الفاتورة غرضًا مهمًا في محاسبة الشركات الصغيرة: توضح الفواتير التزام العميل بالدفع لك مقابل خدماتك. تقدم الفاتورة التحقق ، كتابيًا ، من اتفاقية الدفع بين عملك وعميله. تحدد الفواتير شروط الدفع الخاصة بك وتمكنك من الحصول على مدفوعات أسرع مقابل خدماتك.المشروع ده موجه المبتدئين , جميع انواع اصحاب الأعمال , سيفيد المشروع اصحاب الأعمال حيث ان الفاتورة هي نوع من المستندات التجارية التي تحدد معاملة مالية تشرح المنتج أو الخدمات التي تم شراؤها من البائعين والموردين ومندوبي المبيعات من قبل الشركة. هذا المشروع سيساعدك على تصميم و تنظيم الفواتير المهمة لعملك بطريقة سهلة و فعالة. يتيح لك برنامج MS word التبديل بين أوضاع القراءة والتحرير للمستندات بسهولة وسلاسة. بينما يوفر وضع القراءة أدوات أساسية للقراءة مع النصوص المرتبة في أعمدة ، يتيح لك وضع التحرير إنشاء مستند بمظهر احترافي من خلال الجمع بين النصوص والصور والمخططات والرسوم البيانية ومقاطع الفيديو.
بنهاية المهمة 1 ، هتقدر تفتح Microsoft Word النسخة المجانية Online و تعمل فاتوره عاديه
بنهاية المهمة 2 ، هتقدر تعمل فاتورة ائتمان
بنهاية المهمة 3 ، هتقدر تعمل فاتورة خصم
بنهاية المهمة 4 ، هتقدر تعمل فاتورة تجاريه
بنهاية المهمة 5 ، هتقدر تعمل فاتورة جدول زمنى
