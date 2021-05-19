By Dennis S•
May 19, 2021
Whew! I have just realized that the mountain to is very far and that I have not even come closer to its foot yet. With this course Coursera has just opened my eyes, and there is nowhere else to go but forward. I'd encourage everybody else to take this or any other course for self development and growth.
By Orlando S•
Nov 8, 2021
Very Well Presented and easy to follow
By Shaifudin B B•
Jul 2, 2021
Thank you very much!
By Baldvin S•
Jan 4, 2022
Excellent!
By santosh h•
Aug 7, 2021
5
By Gerald R•
Jul 6, 2021
The course provides a good introduction and the instructor explains the steps in a convenient way. However, the course is similar in structure to the "Deploy a complete Wordpress Website in Microsoft Azure Cloud" course, but more comprehensive.