Chevron Left
Back to Introduction to virtual machines in Microsoft Azure

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to virtual machines in Microsoft Azure by Microsoft

4.9
stars
18 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will have successfully created an Azure account, logged into the Azure Portal and created, and configured a virtual machine. You will also have tested your deployment by connecting to the VM using Windows Remote Desktop. You will build the Virtual machine through a series of tasks which include selecting the appropriate image for your VM and choosing the most appropriate options for disk storage and networking configuration. The skills learned in this guided project provide the foundation to understanding and implementing Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions in Microsoft Azure. If you enjoy this project, we'd recommend exploring the Microsoft Azure Fundamentals AZ-900 Exam Prep Specialization: https://www.coursera.org/specializations/microsoft-azure-fundamentals-az-900...
Filter by:

1 - 6 of 6 Reviews for Introduction to virtual machines in Microsoft Azure

By Dennis S

May 19, 2021

Whew! I have just realized that the mountain to is very far and that I have not even come closer to its foot yet. With this course Coursera has just opened my eyes, and there is nowhere else to go but forward. I'd encourage everybody else to take this or any other course for self development and growth.

By Orlando S

Nov 8, 2021

Very Well Presented and easy to follow

By Shaifudin B B

Jul 2, 2021

Thank you very much!

By Baldvin S

Jan 4, 2022

Excellent!

By santosh h

Aug 7, 2021

​5

By Gerald R

Jul 6, 2021

The course provides a good introduction and the instructor explains the steps in a convenient way. However, the course is similar in structure to the "Deploy a complete Wordpress Website in Microsoft Azure Cloud" course, but more comprehensive.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder