Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to the Unity Input System by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to install and configure the new Input System. Unlike the old system, called Input Manager, Unity's new system will allow developers to create bindings that map actions to input devices - eliminating the need to manage which input device a player is using, nor which physical button a player is pressing. In this project, you'll learn how to create "control schemes" and "action maps" and use them in your C# scripts to create device-agnostic player movement.
The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts:
- New Input System
- Rigidbody
- C# coding techniques such as event-handling
This course makes use of the poly-castle Unity project created in Create Keyboard Movement Mechanics with C# in Unity. It compliments this guided project and, although not a prerequisite, is recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein. In this project, we will replace the project's existing input system with the new system.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....