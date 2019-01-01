كيفية تلبية الطلبات على فيسبوك
في هذه الدورة التدريبية القائمة على المشروع والتي تستغرق ساعة واحدة، ستتعلم كيفية تلبية طلبات الزبائن على حسابك الخاص على فيسبوك، وكيف تستوفي طلبات الزبائن التجارية لشراء السلع على فيسبوك. في البداية سوف ننشىء صفحة تجارية خاصة بنا، كما وسوف نطبق أمثلة عن كيفية تحميل السلع والمنتجات من أجل عرضها للبيع على الصفحة التجارية، بالإضافة لى التعرف على كيفية تفعيل الصفحة التجارية على موقع فيسبوك، وسوف نتعلم كيفية التعامل مع العملاء و الزبائن من أجل الحصول على نتائج أفضل. في نهاية هذه الدورة، ستصبح قادراً على إنشاء حسابك الخاص على فيسبوك لتلبية طلبات الزبائن.
Marketing
Social Media Marketing
facebook orders
Social Media
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
مقدمة حول أهمية متجر فيسبوك
كيفية تحميل أو شحن المنتج على الصفحة التجارية
كيفية تفعيل متجرك الالكتروني على فيسبوك
كيفية الرد على الزبائن والتعامل معهم
كيفية تحميل السلع والمنتجات في متجر فيسبوك
