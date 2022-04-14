Learner Reviews & Feedback for Launch your first online meeting with ZOOM by Coursera Project Network
At the end of this project, you will learn how to use the ZOOM platform to establish online meetings for personal or professional purposes.
This Guided Project is an introduction to ZOOM and is designed for people who want access to an easy-to-use, free, and powerful tool to connect virtually but privately with people anywhere in the world.
ZOOM offers secure access to create, manage or join telephone or video meetings with as many participants as you wish. In addition, ZOOM offers extensive features to animate your meetings, personalize them or make them more interactive. It is also a simple and free platform, accessible by computer, tablet or telephone, which is used by thousands of users around the world.
After completing this project, you will be able to access the platform, select and modify the main features offered and create your own virtual meeting.
This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By P D
Apr 14, 2022
Instructor hard to understand. Cloud didn't work on my "new" pc. It skipped me all the way to the end to take the test. I will have to go to You Tube to Figure out how to use Zoom.