Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Basketball Score Counter App in Android using Java by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will create a fully functional Android Application using Java and Android Studio. you will be able to design an Android App from scratch and make it responsive to button touches by creating Basketball Score Counter Application. This project gives you a head start with one of the most widely used Mobile platforms, Android development. Learning Android Development will open the door for you to create rich Mobile applications customized to fit your needs.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....