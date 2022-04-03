MN
By Mangalani N•
Apr 3, 2022
The course was great. The instructor is good at explaining. The Cloud Workspace was a bit slow because of my internet connections.
By Robert W•
Feb 6, 2021
I think the instructor had a well thought out project that gave me a basic understanding of how JavaFX works.
By Abdul H•
Nov 14, 2020
Good course i needed that
By Arjit P•
Jan 27, 2022
good for practice
By Ludwing G F F•
Oct 19, 2020
Good case to use and practice
By Arnaud B•
Aug 30, 2021
This more an overview that a cours. Well presented but it is lightweight
By sahar b•
Apr 22, 2022
the virtual machine is so slow and when the internet turn off everything gets deleted