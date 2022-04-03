Chevron Left
About the Course

In this 1 hour and 30 minutes long project, you will learn how to create a fully functional graphical calculator using Java and one of it’s most promising graphical libraries; JavaFX. This project gives you a head start with one of the most widely used programming languages in the world; Java. The project will teach you basic programming fundamentals such as data structures and conditional statements. Learning Java and JavaFX will open the door for you to create rich cross-platform applications customized to fit your needs....

By Mangalani N

Apr 3, 2022

The course was great. The instructor is good at explaining. The Cloud Workspace was a bit slow because of my internet connections.

By Robert W

Feb 6, 2021

I think the instructor had a well thought out project that gave me a basic understanding of how JavaFX works.

By Abdul H

Nov 14, 2020

Good course i needed that

By Arjit P

Jan 27, 2022

good for practice

By Ludwing G F F

Oct 19, 2020

Good case to use and practice

By Arnaud B

Aug 30, 2021

T​his more an overview that a cours. Well presented but it is lightweight

By sahar b

Apr 22, 2022

the virtual machine is so slow and when the internet turn off everything gets deleted

