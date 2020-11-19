Learner Reviews & Feedback for Light Up Your World in Unity (Introduction to Lighting) by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this two-hour, project-based course, you will be introduced to Unity's powerful Lighting system for adding different types of lights in your game world. This project covers creating and setting up different lighting components and configuring your project's Lighting and Rendering Settings. This project will also touch on the Light Module of the Particle System to create realistic visual effects.
The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity UI concepts:
- Directional Light
- Spot Light
- Point Light
- Rendering Settings
- Lighting Settings
- Particle System
This project makes use of the FPSPlayer script created in Create a First-Person Camera (VM-Compatible!) with C# in Unity. It compliments this guided project and, although not a prerequisite, is recommended for learners who are interested in coding and would like to build their own FPS camera....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Light Up Your World in Unity (Introduction to Lighting)