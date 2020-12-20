Learner Reviews & Feedback for Linear Regression and Multiple Linear Regression in Julia by Coursera Project Network
4.2
stars
13 ratings
•
3 reviews
About the Course
This guided project is for those who want to learn how to use Julia for linear regression and multiple linear regression. You will learn what linear regression is, how to build linear regression models in Julia and how to test the performance of your model.
While you are watching me code, you will get a cloud desktop with all the required software pre-installed. This will allow you to code along with me. After all, we learn best with active, hands-on learning.
Special Features:
1) Work with real-world stock market data.
2) Best practices and tips are provided.
3) You get a copy of the jupyter notebook that you create which acts as a handy reference guide.
Please note that the version of Julia used is 1.0.4
Note: This project works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:
1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for Linear Regression and Multiple Linear Regression in Julia
By Analyn B
•
Dec 20, 2020
Thank you so much!
By Paul D B D
•
Nov 18, 2020
Very helpful.
By Martin G P
•
Dec 27, 2020
It's more a set of instructions on what to type rather than an explanation.