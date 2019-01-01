Learner Reviews & Feedback for Linux: Use NANO editor to edit a Bash Script by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course on Use NANO Editor to edit a Bash Script, you will be working entirely in the Bash shell and using powerful Nano commands to learn how we can fully work with files without the need of an IDE or text editor GUI. You will be going through a full workflow, from entering,and exiting Nano, saving and quit without save, to powerful copy, paste and search and replace commands which will allow us to work with single or multiple lines in single buffers. You will no longer be confused over the various caret and meta symbols in Nano, and you will be able to comfortably work with files of any size.
This course is designed for any person working or who intends to work with Linux, from Linux system administrators to developers and DevOps practitioners. Or even if you are a student who is curious to get comfortable with Linux this course is for you also.
This is an intermediate level course and is designed for an individual who has a beginner's knowledge of the Linux/Unix command line and Unix crud practices in computer science.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....