About the Course
Welcome to this project-based course on Evaluating Machine Learning Models with Yellowbrick. In this course, we are going to use visualizations to steer our machine learning workflow. The problem we will tackle is to predict whether rooms in apartments are occupied or unoccupied based on passive sensor data such as temperature, humidity, light and CO2 levels. We will build a logistic regression model for binary classification. This is a continuation of the course on Room Occupancy Detection. With an emphasis on visual steering of our analysis, we will cover the following topics in our machine learning workflow: model evaluation with ROC/AUC plots, confusion matrices, cross-validation scores, and setting discrimination thresholds for logistic regression models.
This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with Python, Jupyter, Yellowbrick, and scikit-learn pre-installed.
Notes:
- You will be able to access the cloud desktop 5 times. However, you will be able to access instructions videos as many times as you want.
- This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Ali M H
Apr 29, 2020
I really like this course but need a bit more information how to built the data and how to apply not only for visualizer. Especially, in data mining used knowledge feature based method. I wish get more information. and also while i do the coding with his course the most import can not defined gave me error name even i follow his steps, still same. Thanks
By JESUVI J
Jun 9, 2020
It's really good to learn
By p s
Jun 25, 2020
Good
By Muhammad Q K
Nov 29, 2020
It was great overall. But you need to fix the audio issues in some of the tasks.