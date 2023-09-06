يهدف ذلك المشروع الإرشادي إلى أن يجعلك تفهم وتطبق عملية بناء نموذج تعلم الآلة لتنبؤ مغادرة العملاء لدى بنك باستخدام لغة البرمجة Python. بدءًا باستكشاف البيانات التاريخية للعملاء وتنقيتها وتحليلها باستخدام مكتبة Pandas ثم عرضها في هيئة رسومات بيانية باستخدام المكتبات Matplotlib و Seaborn لمساعدة إدارة البنك على فهم عملاءهم بشكل أفضل وأخيرًا إنشاء 3 خوارزميات تعلم الآلة مختلفة وهم: ال Logistic regression, KNN, Decision tree باستخدام مكتبة Scikit-learn وتقييم أدائهم واختيار الخوارزمية الأعلى دقة والأنسب لحالة عملاء البنك.
تعلم الآلة باستخدام Python: انشئ نموذج توقع مغادرة العملاء
Taught in Arabic
استكشاف وتحليل بيانات عملاء البنك التاريخية باستخدام المكتبة Pandas لفهم العملاء بشكل أفضل
تصور البيانات وعرضها باستخدام المكتبات Matplotlib و Seaborn وحساب الارتباط بين المتغيرات وحالة مغادرة العميل
بناء 3 نماذج تعلم الآلة قادرة على تنبؤ مغادرة العملاء باستخدام مكتبة Scikit-learn وتقييم دقتهم وكفاءتهم
التعرف على المشروع واستكشاف البيانات
تحليل بيانات العملاء المغادرين
حساب ارتباط المتغيرات بحالة مغادرة العميل
المهمة التدريبية: حساب ارتباط المتغيرات لملف بيانات شركة الاتصالات
إنشاء خوارزمية ال Logistic regression وتقييمها
إنشاء خوارزمية ال Decision tree وتقييمها
إنشاء خوارزمية ال KNN وتقييمها
المهمة التراكمية: بناء نموذج تعلم الآلة مشابه لشركة اتصالات
أساسيات ال Python والمكتبات Pandas و Matplotlib و Seaborn لتحليل وعرض البيانات. ودراية بسيطة عن مفهوم تعلم الآلة وأنواعه خاصة ال Supervised Learning
