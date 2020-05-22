Make an Action Bar with C# in Unity Part 2 - Visual Effects
Create an appealing particle effect.
Display particle effects on top of UI components on the Canvas.
Write C# script that will play a particle effect when an action is performed.
Action bars are more than just a mechanic in a game. They're also quite prominent on the screen and usually contain vivid icons and indicators that provide important feedback to the player. That's why mechanics alone can't create a truly useful action bar. In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll add artwork and visual effects to your action bar. You'll learn how to add simple particle effects and write C# scripts to play these effects on demand. The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts: - UI Toolkit - Particle Effects - Basic C# code This is Part 2 of a 2-part series on creating an action bar for a Unity game. Part 1 covers creating the action bar from scratch, concentrating on the functionality, while this part focuses on form. This series also makes use of the tropical island-themed Unity project created in Create Animation Transitions in Unity (Intro to Animation 2). This compliments this guided project and, although not a prerequisite, is recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein.
Video-game Development
C sharp (C#) Programming Language
Unity 3D
Unity
Application development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and License Activation
Configure the Action Bar
Configure the Action Button
Create an Activation Particle Effect
Set up a Camera for UI Particle System
Create a End Cooldown Particle Effect
ADDENDUM: Cleaning up
