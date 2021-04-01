Learner Reviews & Feedback for Make Any Image into a Vector Graphic with Inkscape by Coursera Project Network
By the end of this project, you’ll be able to import and convert raster images, including photos and old logos, to a vector graphic with Inkscape. Inkscape is a free and open-source vector graphics program, and it offers built-in tools that help you turn images into vector graphics, making them easy to resize and edit. These vector versions can be used for all kinds of projects, from web images to stickers.
To convert raster images to vector graphics, you’ll learn about and use two of Inkscape’s tools: Trace Bitmap and the Bezier Pen Tool. You’ll also practice editing those images to customize them for later use. Finally, you’ll practice exporting what you’ve created.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Devi T B
Mar 31, 2021
Very excellent graphic course. I would highly recommend this project to anyone. Thank you for this opportunity.