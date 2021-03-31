Learner Reviews & Feedback for Master Lighting in Inkscape by Coursera Project Network
By the end of this project, you’ll be able to control lighting and highlights for objects in Inkscape. Inkscape, a free and open-source vector graphics program, offers built-in tools that help you render objects with stylized or realistic lighting effects. Adding light means adding depth and dimension, and it can be surprising how much life an object can have once light effects are applied.
To master lighting in Inkscape, you’ll practice with vector graphics tools and use three different methods to light up selected objects in Inkscape.
You’ll start with a quick examination of light and how it works, then use those ideas to build better lighting with filters, complex shapes, and gradients. By the end of the project, you’ll create a sample of what each method looks like.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Devi T B
•
Mar 31, 2021
It was a very interesting course. I highly recommend this course to anyone who wish to pursue graphics or in a similar field.
By Mark A S
•
Mar 24, 2021
Step by step guide for persons that are new to Inkscape. Well done!