Learner Reviews & Feedback for RESTful Microservices Performance Monitoring with Actuators by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this guided project you will be given a walkthrough of an Employee Management System application builded using Spring Boot Framework. Then you will configure actuators in this application for the purpose of monitoring various performance metrics of this application. Along the way you will also gain some deep understanding about a few actuators endpoints like Health endpoint, Info endpoint, Metrics endpoint and you will also learn about where these actuator endpoints are most useful in industrial and enterprise scenarios.
By the end of this project, you will be able to configure various actuator endpoints in any given spring boot project and monitor various performance metrics....
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for RESTful Microservices Performance Monitoring with Actuators
By Bolla p
Sep 13, 2021
good to learn
By hemsagar p
Jan 26, 2022
linked in learning i found more relatable accoring to my need and company project ....working on java...they have good content actually