Chevron Left
Back to Deploy Microservices using Spring Cloud Framework

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Deploy Microservices using Spring Cloud Framework by Coursera Project Network

4.3
stars
16 ratings

About the Course

By the end of this project you will use the Spring Cloud Framework to deploy a pair of microservices that will be used to inject random numbers into math quiz questions. Microservices are simply a set of small applications that communicate with one another to create an application. The advantages of using Microservices is that they are quick to develop and test. In addition, they scale well when demand increases for one part of the application, and they are easier to maintain since each Microservice is not strongly coupled to the other. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Deploy Microservices using Spring Cloud Framework

By Bolla p

Aug 30, 2021

good to learn new things .

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder