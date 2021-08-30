Learner Reviews & Feedback for Deploy Microservices using Spring Cloud Framework by Coursera Project Network
4.3
stars
16 ratings
About the Course
By the end of this project you will use the Spring Cloud Framework to deploy a pair of microservices that will be used to inject random numbers into math quiz questions.
Microservices are simply a set of small applications that communicate with one another to create an application. The advantages of using Microservices is that they are quick to develop and test. In addition, they scale well when demand increases for one part of the application, and they are easier to maintain since each Microservice is not strongly coupled to the other.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Deploy Microservices using Spring Cloud Framework