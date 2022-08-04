Learner Reviews & Feedback for Microsoft Windows Defender and Firewall for Beginners by IBM Skills Network
About the Course
In Microsoft Windows Defender and Firewall for Beginners, you will build key skills to recognize common security threats and risks and learn how to set up cybersecurity defenses and updates.
In this guided lab, you will learn how to review and update threat definitions, run the Defender Antivirus quick scan, and configure Firewall Rules with and without Advanced Security.
You can earn a shareable certificate for this guided project when you score 80% or more on the graded quiz.
After completing this project, you can further expand your cybersecurity skills by taking the Introduction to Cybersecurity Essentials course. This course includes additional valuable skills to help you get started in Cybersecurity and offers a shareable, recognized badge. Introduction to Cybersecurity is also part of the IBM The IT and Cloud Fundamentals Specialization.
The IBM IT and Cloud Fundamentals Specialization provides prerequisite skills for all IT careers, including technical support specialists, data analysts, data scientists, software engineers, systems administrators, and IT managers. With this specialization, you will acquire hardware, operating systems, programming, database, networking, storage, cybersecurity, and cloud computing knowledge and skills that prepare you for an entry-level IT role. Also, this specialization will help you understand and manage IT responsibilities within your organization. Introduction to Cybersecurity Essentials is also part of the IBM Technical Support Professional Certificate.
The IBM Technical Support Professional Certificate prepares you for a job in Technical Support. Whether just starting your career or changing jobs, this program enables you to develop a strong foundation in IT fundamentals, networking, cybersecurity, and cloud computing. Experts from IBM built this Professional Certificate program to prepare you for an entry-level job in Technical Support.
No experience is necessary to participate in this guided project. All you need are basic computer operating skills.
Learn without limitations. Enroll today!...