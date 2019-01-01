Learner Reviews & Feedback for Monitoring and Troubleshooting Data Storage and Processing by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Welcome to this guided project about “Monitoring and Troubleshooting Data Storage and Processing”. This project is for people who are interested in using Azure and specialized monitoring features for certain Azure resources like CosmosDB, Azure SQL Database, or Azure Data Factory. You don’t need to have any experience with Azure to be able to participate.
By the end of this project, you will learn the following:
● How to use Azure Monitor and understand its capabilities
● How to set up Azure Cosmos DB
● How to monitor and troubleshoot common data platform issues with Azure Cosmos DB
● How to set up Azure SQL Database
● How to monitor and troubleshoot common data platform issues with Azure SQL Database
● How to monitor and troubleshoot common data platform issues with Azure Data Factory...