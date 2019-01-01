مقدمة لفيزياء ألعاب الفيديو باستخدام محرك ألعاب Unity
هتقدر تتعامل مع Unity Game Engine و الـPhysical Components فيه.
هتقدر تطبق قوى فيزيائية زى Explosion و Torque أو Physical Forces على GameObjects فى Unity باستعمال لغة برمجة #C.
في نهاية هذا المشروع هتكون قادر على التعامل مع Physics بداخل Unity Game Engine باستعمال لغة #C للبرمجة، وهتقدر تتعامل مع 3 أنواع من الـForces بداخل Unity، منهم regular force، explosive force، و torque. المشروع دا لا غنى عنه لأى حد بيتعلم Game Development وحابب يتعرف أكتر عن برمجة الـGame Physics، والمشروع للمبتدئين لأننا هنتعامل مع أول حاجات المفروض نعرفها خالص عن Game Physics. دى من أهم المهارات المطلوبة فى مجال Game Development، والخبرة فيها لا غنى عنها لأى حد بيحاول يدخل المجال. Unity من أكتر الـGame Engines استعمالاً فى السوق، وعليه طلب عالى جداً سواء فى شركات أو كعمل مستقل (Indie Development).
C Sharp (C#) (Programming Language)
Video Game Development
Unity
Physics
Microsoft Visual Studio
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
ازاى تتعامل مع Unity Game Engine والـPhysical Components فيه
ازاى تعمل أول C# Script فى Unity
ازاى تخلى كرة الـBowling تتحرك فى اتجاه الـPins وتخبطهم باستعمال قوة فيزيائية
ازاى تخزن مجموعة من الـRigidbodies فى List
ازاى تعمل Explosion Force و Torque Force على مجموعة Rigidbodies
Visual Studio & Unity Linking
