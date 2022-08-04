Learner Reviews & Feedback for Network Basics on Microsoft Windows by IBM Skills Network
About the Course
Designed for beginners who are interested in networking, IT support, or other IT roles, and you’d like to gain job-ready computer science skills that will elevate your resume to potential employers, Network Basics on Microsoft Windows is for you! Designed for beginners, this hands-on, guided project is perfect for anyone new to networking and features four easy-to-follow, hands-on, mentored labs.
In this guided project, you’ll learn how to locate network and internet settings, the machine's IP address, and the router's default gateway address. You’ll be able to identify protocols used by web browsers and websites and locate a computer's public and private IP addresses. You will learn to identify the protocols and ports associated with various rules used by Microsoft Windows Defender. Round out your lab experience by discovering how easily you can use terminal commands via the Microsoft Windows Command-Line Utility (CLI) to locate IP addresses, ping the gateway, trace data routes, and obtain network performance statistics.
Earn a shareable certificate! After completing the guided project labs, you can assess your knowledge using a graded quiz available here on Coursera. Score 80% or higher to earn your Guided Project certificate.
With this guided project completed, gain additional networking–related knowledge when you enroll in Introduction to Networking and Storage. Complete that course to earn a shareable badge that attests to your Microsoft Windows Networking skills. This course is part of the Information Technology (IT) and Cloud Fundamentals Specialization.
The IT and Cloud Fundamentals Specialization provides prerequisite skills for almost all IT careers, including technical support specialist, data analyst, data scientist, software engineer, systems administrator, and IT manager. With this specialization, you'll acquire hardware, operating systems, programming, database, networking, storage, cybersecurity, and cloud computing knowledge and skills that prepare you for an entry-level IT role.
No previous experience is necessary for this lab. Learn without limitations....