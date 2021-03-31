Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Pneumonia Classification using PyTorch by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 2-hour guided project, you are going to use EfficientNet model and train it on Pneumonia Chest X-Ray dataset. The dataset consist of nearly 5600 Chest X-Ray images and two categories (Pneumonia/Normal). Our main aim for this project is to build a pneumonia classifier which can classify Chest X-Ray scan that belong to one of the two classes. You will load and fine tune the pretrained EffiecientNet model and also to create a simple pytorch trainer to train the model. In order to be successful in this project, you should be familiar with python, convolutional neural network, basic pytorch. This is a hands on, practical project that focuses primarily on implementation, and not on the theory behind Convolutional Neural Networks. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Valery M

Mar 31, 2021

Beautiful instructions, good materials. Thanks!

