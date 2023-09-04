El proyecto guiado "Power BI para Principiantes: Informes de Marketing" tiene como objetivo brindar a los participantes una introducción práctica, accesible al análisis y visualización de información mediante el uso de la herramienta de Business Intelligence (BI) llamada Power BI, de Microsoft. En este proyecto, los participantes aprenderán a utilizar Power BI para transformar datos brutos en informes y paneles interactivos, lo que les permitirá descubrir patrones, tendencias y obtener valiosos conocimientos a partir de los datos. A lo largo del proyecto, se desarrollarán habilidades clave que les permitirán trabajar con datos, prepararlos para su visualización, diseñar informes, segmentar los diferentes valores traídos en la fuente inicial de datos y compartir sus resultados de manera efectiva.
Power BI para Principiantes: Informes de Marketing
Taught in Spanish
Included with
Guided Project
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Crear un reporte de Marketing Interactivo
Configurar y editar fuentes de datos
Personalizar, instalar y usar Power BI
Skills you'll practice
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
Guided Project
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Learn, practice, and apply job-ready skills in less than 2 hours
- Receive training from industry experts
- Gain hands-on experience solving real-world job tasks
- Build confidence using the latest tools and technologies
About this Guided Project
Learn step-by-step
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Configurar Power BI
Tipos de Datos en Excel y su importación a Power BI
Configuración de fuente de datos en Power BI
Power BI, conexión y edición de datos
Secciones y herramientas para la elaboración de un Dashboard en Power BI
Gráficos y vinculación de datos con gráficos en Power BI
Desafío final - Informe de Marketing
Recommended experience
- Conocimientos básicos de Microsoft Excel
- Conocimientos de Marketing Digital
- Conocimientos básicos de fuentes de datos
7 project images
Instructor
Offered by
How you'll learn
Skill-based, hands-on learning
Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.
Expert guidance
Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.
No downloads or installation required
Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.
Available only on desktop
This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Marketing? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.