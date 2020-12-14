Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Predict Gas Guzzlers using a Neural Net Model on the MPG Data Set by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
31 ratings
5 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to (complete a training and test set using an R function, practice looking at data distribution using R and ggplot2, Apply a Neural Net model to the data, and examine the results using a Confusion Matrix. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By MOHD N B A L

Dec 13, 2020

Good

By sarithanakkala

Jun 25, 2020

Good

By p s

Jun 24, 2020

Good

By SRIDEVI B

May 15, 2020

5

By Nilesh A

Apr 23, 2022

Not much to work on here, just a basic dataset and no real EDA.

