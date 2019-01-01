Learner Reviews & Feedback for Process File Data using C Pointers by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project you will implement a program using C that uses pointers to access a csv file and searches the file for a character string.
The C programming language is the basis for many other programming languages. Its syntax has been used in languages such as C++, Java, and C# to name a few. These languages utilize pointers to access variables, so it is an important concept to grasp. C is still the language of choice for writing Operating systems, games, and many other applications where performance is critical.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....