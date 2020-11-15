Learner Reviews & Feedback for Process Student Details using Inheritance in Java by Coursera Project Network
This project provides a step-by-step approach in instruction and will equip you with fundamental concepts of using inheritance in Java Programming, from the ground up. Using jGRASP development environment, you will create a Java project that processes students’ details using inheritance. These details are college name, student’s designation, student ID, subjects taken, learning platform, cost per subject, and a discount rate; You will create three types of students: online student, part-time student, and a special online student, and process and display their data. By the end of this project, you will be able to write a Java program using single inheritance, hierarchical inheritance, and multilevel inheritance, method overriding, and super keyword.
If this is the first time you are learning about inheritance you will benefit from writing programs from templates as well as a blank sheet to a fully functioning program. If you already have programming experience, this is an opportunity to refresh your skills in inheritance. No matter your level, you will be able to apply the skills obtained from this course in real-life programming exercises. To provide you with support outside the course, you will find a pool of additional notes and exercises that you can try at home.
If you ever wanted to build on your object-oriented skills in Java that you already possess and become better at using inheritance, this project is the right place to start!...
