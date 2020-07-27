Learner Reviews & Feedback for Analyzing Product Opportunities with Creately by Coursera Project Network
4.7
stars
32 ratings
•
2 reviews
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be fluent in identifying and analyzing product and market opportunities for new businesses, and in deriving next phase strategies from your analysis. This will enable you to generate positive results for your business venture. This project is designed to engage and harness your visionary and exploratory abilities. You will use proven models in competitive strategy and the Creately platform to explore and analyze these models. This is an important step for individuals or companies wanting to explore new markets for products or services.
We will practice critically examining markets and products structures that affect the business. You will engage in evaluating, through examples and hands-on practice, making decisions on product orientation for existing markets as well as new markets. Furthermore, you will assess whether to modify or keep the product structure when entering the market. This project furthers the knowledge and skills acquired during "Analyzing Market Attractiveness Using Creately", and is important step in engineering a successful product or service....
By Chunchun L
•
Jul 27, 2020
A very good tool to be used to make different anlysis with different templates.