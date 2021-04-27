Learner Reviews & Feedback for Promote your Brand with Social Media Marketing using Befunky by Coursera Project Network
4.6
stars
10 ratings
•
1 reviews
About the Course
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will create a simple ad from a photo, stock images, a Facebook cover page, a series of cohesive Instagram stories as well as learn to move your creations across social media platforms.
Befunky is a free cloud platform that allows you to create captivating graphic design projects with similar functionality to that of pricey professional programs. Befunky is a great free solution to promote your brand through the many avenues of social media marketing. Additionally, Befunky allows users to edit photos, create customizable graphics, produce stunning collages, all while utilizing a wide variety of provided stock images and vector graphics.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
