Learner Reviews & Feedback for Python for Data Visualization:Matplotlib & Seaborn(Enhanced) by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this hands-on project, we will understand the fundamentals of data visualization with Python and leverage the power of two important python libraries known as Matplotlib and seaborn. We will learn how to generate line plots, scatterplots, histograms, distribution plot, 3D plots, pie charts, pair plots, countplots and many more! Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
