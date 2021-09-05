Regex Python - Découvrir les Expressions Régulières
Manipuler les Expressions Régulières en Python
Apprendre la Syntaxe des Expressions Régulières et les caractères spéciaux
Dans ce projet guidé, vous découvrirez les expressions régulières (RegEx) en Python. Tout développeur est amené tôt ou tard à travailler avec des données textuelles, quand cela arrive les expressions régulières sont un outil indispensable qui facilitent la vie. Vous apprendrez plusieurs techniques pour rechercher, remplacer, et modifier des sous chaînes de caractères à l’intérieur de texte. Cette compétence acquise augmentera votre productivité de développeur, les Expression régulières sont implémentées dans les langages de programmation majeurs, vous saurez rapidement réutiliser ce que vous apprendrez dans ce projet.
Traitement de textes
Programmation Python
Expressions Régulières
Introduction aux Expressions Régulières en Python
La recherche avec les fonctions match(), search()
La recherche avec les fonctions findall(), finditer()
Rechercher et remplacer avec la fonction sub()
Les flags: Modificateurs d'Expressions régulières
Les patterns d'Expressions Régulières
Astuces de productivités et extraction par groupe
Exemples d’expressions régulières fréquentes.
enseignant très pédagogue qui clarifie les regex qui sont parfois un peu compliquées à manipuler
