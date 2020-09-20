Chevron Left
4.7
stars
97 ratings
12 reviews

In this course you will learn to interpret and draw a relational model through hands-on exercises using a diagramming tool called “Dia”. You will complete the final step in the database design process as you convert the logical design documented in an Entity Relationship Diagram into a Relational Model. During the conversion, you will investigate relational modeling rules and practice modeling techniques as you learn to resolve one-to-many and many-to-many relationships using foreign keys and bridge tables. Your final Relational Model will become the blueprint for creating a database and its tables. Since data is at the center of any information system, knowledge and understanding of database design will serve you well as a database user or a database designer. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Weli

Sep 20, 2020

this project help me to understand how to use DIA, thanks

By Komala s

Aug 17, 2020

ur teachings are really doing well to me

By Alejandro O G

Apr 13, 2022

Helpful, simple, and straightforward.

By Analyn B

Jan 8, 2021

Thank you so much!

By Daniel L M

Oct 10, 2020

Good Course!

By Doss D

Jun 19, 2020

Thank you

By Addepalli S H

Aug 23, 2020

good

By p s

Jun 29, 2020

Nice

By tale p

Jun 24, 2020

good

By Saud A

Jul 19, 2020

Good Course ..There is a better free tool called "draw.io"

By STEWART, E G

Nov 30, 2021

Nice review. Could have gone a little more in depth.

By Meena M

Jun 18, 2020

Thank u to all

