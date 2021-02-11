Learner Reviews & Feedback for Naive Bayes 101: Resume Selection with Machine Learning by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project, we will build a Naïve Bayes Classifier to predict whether a given resume text is flagged or not. Our training data consist of 125 resumes with 33 flagged resumes and 92 non flagged resumes. This project could be practically used to screen resumes in companies....
Filter by:
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Naive Bayes 101: Resume Selection with Machine Learning