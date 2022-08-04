Chevron Left
Back to React - Working with Higher Order Components

Learner Reviews & Feedback for React - Working with Higher Order Components by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this course you will be able to start working with higher order components in React applications. We will start by focusing on the core higher order component concepts reinforced by code examples which start off simple to drill the concepts, and toward the end we gradually increase the complexity and variety of real world examples of higher order component logic utility. This course is aimed at developers who are familiar with Javascript in general and React specifically, understand the basics well, and would like to have some more experience, especially using some of the more advanced and dynamic development patterns in React....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder