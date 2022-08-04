Chevron Left
Back to React Hooks: useEffect, useContext, useReducer, Layouteffect

Learner Reviews & Feedback for React Hooks: useEffect, useContext, useReducer, Layouteffect by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this course you will have a solid grasp of some of the most important hooks in React. We will start by understanding the tricky parts of hooks and spend time digging deeper than other courses, logging everything. We then go ahead to consume our hooks in real life examples. This course is aimed at developers who are familiar with React and hooks in general, understand the basics well, and would like to have some more experience, especially using some of the more advanced and dynamic development patterns in React....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder