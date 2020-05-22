Save Game Settings with PlayerPrefs in Unity
Become familiar with Unity's built-in PlayerPrefs.
Use PlayerPrefs to store string, integer, floating and boolean values.
Write C# scripts that save, load and delete PlayerPrefs keys and values.
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to use Unity's built-in Player Preferences to store, load, and reset your game's data. You'll learn the different ways in creating clean code when it comes to manipulating the game's data, using Inheritance and Abstraction. You'll also learn the types of data Player Prefs consider and how we can use them to expand the data to manipulate. The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts: - Player Preferences - Inheritance - Abstraction This project also makes use of the sci fi-themed Unity project created in Create UI in Unity Part 3 - Settings Menu. This compliments this guided project and, although not a prerequisite, is recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Video-game Development
C sharp (C#) Programming Language
Unity 3D
Unity
Application development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and License Activation
Save Player Name
Save and Load Any String
Save and Load Any Float
Auto-Configure the SaveablePreference Module
Centralize the Load/Save Function
Create an Abstract Parent Component
Save and Load any Boolean
