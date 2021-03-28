Learner Reviews & Feedback for Scatter Plot for Data Scientists & Big Data Analysts-Visuals by Coursera Project Network
This project gives you easy access to the invaluable learning techniques used by experts for visualization in statistics. We’ll learn about how to use wolfram language to draw curve in easiest way. We’ll also cover illustration and best practices shown by research to be most effective in helping you master plotting curves.
In this project we will take some illustrations and be able to Visualize the data by Scatter Plot using Wolfram Mathematica.
By the end of this project learners will:
Be able to plot basic examples (list of y values and x y pair)& several data items with legends (labeling each Plot and each data item)
Be able to plot values including 'units' and using individual 'color' for each point
Be able to plot the range where the data is non real are excluded & function ranges where it is selected automatically....
The Instructor did a Phenomenal job explaining concepts that build the foundations for Data Visualization and Analytics. The concept of Scatter plots was thoroughly understood through this guided project.
It's a great opportunity to improve my knowledge. Thanks, Coursera community for your prompt consideration.