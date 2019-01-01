Series temporales con Facebook’ Prophet y NeuralProphet
En este proyecto aplicado y práctico aprenderás a utilizar Prophet y neuralProphet. Prophet es una de las librerías más avanzadas para predecir series temporales desarrollada por Facebook. Te enseñaremos a como entrenar un modelo con Prophet, a añadir regresores adicionales como periodos vacacionales y variables adicionales, a optimizarlo y a utilizarlo para realizar predicciones futuras. También aprenderemos a utilizar neuralProphet, que esta basada en modelos de deep learning. Al finalizar este curso habrás aprendido a entrenar tus propios modelos y a aplicarlos en tus propios proyectos.
Time Series
Machine Learning
Prophet
neuralprophet
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introducción a las series temporales
Tipos de modelos para predecir series temporales
Preprocesamiento y transformación de datos
Modelo de predicción y visualización de series temporales con Prophet
Ejercicio aplicado. Entrenamiento del modelo de Prophet
Validación del modelo de Prophet
Ejercicio aplicado. Validación del modelo de Prophet
Optimización del modelo (festivos, regresores...)
Ajuste de hiperparametros en Prophet
Ejercicio aplicado. Optimización del modelo de Prophet y visualización de los resultados
Introducción a NeuralProphet
Modelo para predicción de series de tiempo con NeuralProphet
Ejercicio Aplicado con NeuralProphet
