Creating Models using Smartpls by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
15 ratings

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create path models using Smartpls. We will take a project on changing behavior and check if attitudes or subjective norms impact behavior the most. We will learn how to launch this new software, create the model and run it. We will then show you how to interpret the same. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
