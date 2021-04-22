Learner Reviews & Feedback for SQL Date Time Functions by Coursera Project Network
Welcome to this project-based course, SQL Date Time Functions. In this project, you will learn how to use SQL Date Time Functions to manipulate tables with data datatypes in a database.
By the end of this 2-and-a-half-hour-long project, you will be able to use different Date Time Functions to retrieve the desired result from a database. In this project, you will learn how to use SQL Date Time Functions like CURRENT_DATE, CURRENT_TIME, CURRENT_TIMESTAMP, AGE, EXTRACT, TO_CHAR, TO_DATE to manipulate date-like data in the employees table. In this project, we will move systematically by first introducing the functions using a simple example. Then, we will write more complex queries using the Date Time Functions in real-life applications. Also, you will learn how to convert a date to a string and vice versa.
Also, for this hands-on project, we will use PostgreSQL as our preferred database management system (DBMS). Therefore, to complete this project, it is required that you have prior experience with using PostgreSQL. Similarly, this project is an advanced SQL concept; so, a good foundation for writing SQL queries is vital to complete this project.
If you are not familiar with writing queries in SQL and SQL joins and want to learn these concepts, start with my previous guided projects titled “Querying Databases using SQL SELECT statement," “Performing Data Aggregation using SQL Aggregate Functions,” and “Mastering SQL Joins.” I taught these guided projects using PostgreSQL. So, taking these projects will give the needed requisite to complete this SQL Date Time Functions project. However, if you are comfortable writing queries in PostgreSQL, please join me on this wonderful ride! Let’s get our hands dirty!...
By Maria F C R
•
Apr 22, 2021
The guided proyect is a good start. The professor explained and gives a lot of examples, I even try some new queries by my own
By SOURAV K
•
Feb 5, 2022
best
By ANTONIO C
•
Aug 30, 2021
Quite good like the last one, some of the functions are very useful !!