هذا المشروع الموجه مخصص للمبرمجين والمهندسين الذين يسعون لتوسيع معرفتهم في هندسة البيانات وتعلم تقنيات تصميم قاعدة بيانات باستخدام MySQL Workbench. يهدف المشروع إلى تعليمك كيفية استخدام ميزات MySQL Workbench بشكل فعّال، وفهم عملية تصميم قاعدة بيانات باستخدام هذه الأداة، بالإضافة إلى تصميم وإنشاء الجداول مع العلاقات والقيود اللازمة. خلال المشروع الذي يستغرق 45 دقيقة، ستتعلم كيفية تصميم نموذج قاعدة بيانات يستند إلى بعض ملفات CSV ونقل البيانات من تلك الملفات إلى قاعدة البيانات التي تم تصميمها. لتحقيق النجاح في هذا المشروع، يجب أن تكون لديك خلفية في قواعد البيانات وكيفية عملها وترتيبها، ويجب أن تكون قادرًا على استخدام SQL وفهم كيفية إنشاء العلاقات وتطبيق القيود على البيانات في قواعد البيانات.
تصميم قاعدة بيانات باستخدام ماي سيكويل
Taught in Arabic
Included with
Guided Project
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
بناء وتصميم قاعدة بيانات بإستخدام MySQL Workbench.
تحميل البيانات من ملفات CSV إلى قاعدة بيانات.
كتابات نص MySQL لقراءة البيانات.
Skills you'll practice
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
Guided Project
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Learn, practice, and apply job-ready skills in less than 2 hours
- Receive training from industry experts
- Gain hands-on experience solving real-world job tasks
- Build confidence using the latest tools and technologies
About this Guided Project
Learn step-by-step
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
فحص البيانات وإنشاء الجدولين الأوليين
إنشاء الجدول الثالث وإنشاء علاقة مفتاح خارجي
التدرب على إنشاء الجداول في ماي سيكويل وورك بينش
تطبيق قواعد تطبيع قاعدة البيانات وإنشاء القيود
إنشاء سيناريو وإنشاء قاعدة البيانات
تحميل البيانات و قرأتها
التدرب على تصميم قاعدة بيانات بإستخدام ماي سيكويل وورك بينش
Recommended experience
فهم لقواعد البيانات وغايتها ومعرفة مفاهيم الجداول والصفوف والأعمدة. بلإضافة إلى إتقان للغة SQL وفهم لمبادئ تطبيع البيانات وكيفية قراءة البيانات.
6 project images
Instructor
Offered by
How you'll learn
Skill-based, hands-on learning
Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.
Expert guidance
Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.
No downloads or installation required
Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.
Available only on desktop
This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Design and Product? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.