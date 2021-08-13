تصميم نشرة تعليمية باستخدام وورد اونلاين (word online)
تعريف وظائف واجهات وبوابات برنامج وورد اونلاين.
استخدام الجداول وتخصيص مظهرها لبناء قوالب النشرة التعليمية.
استخدام الأشكال والصور والنصوص وتنسيقها وتخصيص مظهرها كمحتويات للنشرة التعليمية.
هذا المشروع الموجه حول تصميم نشرة تعليمية باستخدام وورد اونلاين مخصص للمعلمين والطلبة الراغبين في تعلم برنامج وورد اونلاين لتصميم نشرات تعليمية دون الحاجة إلى مهارات عالية في التصميم الجرافيكي. في هذا المشروع الموجه الذي يستغرق ساعتين ستتعرف على مهام واجهات وبوابات ورد وتستخدم الجداول من بوابات وورد في بناء هيكل النشرة التعليمية كما ستقوم باستخدام الأشكال والصور واعادة تحجيمها لتصميم النشرة التعليمية، وستتعلم ايضاً كيفية اضافة النصوص وتنسيقها لتناسب الأماكن المخصصة لها. يعد هذا المشروع فريدا من نوعه لأنه يمكنك من تصميم نشرتك التعليمية الخاصة بك دون الحاجة الى مهارات تصميم جرافيكي، كما سيعلمك المشروع ايضاً كيفية استخدام برنامج وورد اونلاين، والذي يمكن أن يكون أداة قيمة في حياتك الشخصية والعملية. للنجاح في هذا المشروع ، ستحتاج إلى حساب مايكروسوفت وان تكون ملماً باستخدام الكمبيوتر والإنترنت.
مقدمة الى وورد اون لاين.
بناء هياكل النشرة التعليمية باستخدام الجداول.
فعالية تمرين اختيارية ١: بناء هيكل نشره تعليمية.
اضافة الاشكال الى النشرة التعليمية
ادراج الصور التوضيحية إلى النشرة وتخصيص مظهرها.
فعالية تمرين اختيارية ٢: رسم شكل مصباح باستخدام الاشكال في وورد.
اضافة النصوص الى النشرة وتنسيقها وتخصيص مظهرها.
مهمة التتويج: تصميم نشرة تعليمية واضافتها الى معرض اعمالك.
