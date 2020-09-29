YA
Sep 28, 2020
A very proficient technique and grading system to ease the transition from Photoshop to GIMP. Loved every part of it!
Jul 2, 2020
Too good and user friendly technology.Thankyou for the whole team.
By Yash Y A•
Sep 29, 2020
By Rupam D•
Jul 9, 2020
the course can be in little bit more details
By Nanthini U•
Jul 3, 2020
Too good and user friendly technology.Thankyou for the whole team.
By Shweta G•
Oct 10, 2020
its very useful for learning, with very easy language.
By Xusen F•
Sep 15, 2020
to develop my education
By Archisha B•
Jul 31, 2020
Very helpful project!
By Nuradin a a•
Sep 15, 2020
TO develop education
By Sheena M•
Nov 9, 2020
easy to learn
By Doss D•
Jun 14, 2020
Very useful
By Jofist B S O•
Oct 14, 2020
nice
By Allavarapu v n v•
Sep 20, 2020
nice
By tale p•
Jun 28, 2020
good
By Ouedraogo Y P•
Jun 14, 2020
Bien
By Vanessa O•
Feb 3, 2021
It was short, but it helped me find things that would have been second nature in Photoshop.
By MOHAMED S•
Aug 31, 2020
Nice