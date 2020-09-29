Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Easing the Transition to GIMP for Photoshop Users by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
54 ratings
15 reviews

About the Course

In this project, you learn about setting up GIMP to work more like Photoshop. You will learn how to make the GIMP desktop similar to Photoshop’s desktop. You will become familiar with GIMP’s tools and how they compare to Photoshop’s tools. You will learn how to make GIMP’s keyboard shortcuts be similar to Photoshop’s keyboard shortcuts. Plus, you’ll create a digital poster by completing a few common editing techniques, and comparing these steps to what you are familiar with in Photoshop. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

YA

Sep 28, 2020

A very proficient technique and grading system to ease the transition from Photoshop to GIMP. Loved every part of it!

NU

Jul 2, 2020

Too good and user friendly technology.Thankyou for the whole team.

By Yash Y A

Sep 29, 2020

A very proficient technique and grading system to ease the transition from Photoshop to GIMP. Loved every part of it!

By Rupam D

Jul 9, 2020

the course can be in little bit more details

By Nanthini U

Jul 3, 2020

Too good and user friendly technology.Thankyou for the whole team.

By Shweta G

Oct 10, 2020

its very useful for learning, with very easy language.

By Xusen F

Sep 15, 2020

to develop my education

By Archisha B

Jul 31, 2020

Very helpful project!

By Nuradin a a

Sep 15, 2020

TO develop education

By Sheena M

Nov 9, 2020

easy to learn

By Doss D

Jun 14, 2020

Very useful

By Jofist B S O

Oct 14, 2020

nice

By Allavarapu v n v

Sep 20, 2020

nice

By tale p

Jun 28, 2020

good

By Ouedraogo Y P

Jun 14, 2020

Bien

By Vanessa O

Feb 3, 2021

It was short, but it helped me find things that would have been second nature in Photoshop.

By MOHAMED S

Aug 31, 2020

Nice

