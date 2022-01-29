Learner Reviews & Feedback for Using Advanced Formulas and Functions in Excel by Coursera Project Network
3.7
stars
10 ratings
4 reviews
About the Course
In this project, you will learn the advanced formulas and functions in Excel to perform analysis on several different topics. First, we will review basic formulas and functions and take a tour through the many choices in the Excel Formulas tab. Then we will explore the advanced financial formulas and functions followed by logic and text. Last, we will learn many ways to perform lookup and reference type queries. Throughout the project, you will work through some examples that will show you how to apply the formulas and functions you have learned....
By Minankbhai p
Jan 29, 2022
good
By Agnieszka K
Feb 28, 2022
The file that was used was not provided
By Jingran D
Feb 2, 2022
It is not advanced nor deep.
By Angela P
Mar 5, 2022
Couldn't finish the guided course, tab in Excel spreadsheet was missing.