Learner Reviews & Feedback for Using SQL String Functions to Clean Data by Coursera Project Network
4.0
stars
10 ratings
•
1 reviews
About the Course
Welcome to this project-based course on Using SQL String Functions to Clean Data. In this project, you will learn how to perform data cleaning and manipulation using SQL string functions like LENGTH, UPPER & LOWER, REPLACE, TRIM, SUBSTRING, CONCAT, STRING_AGG, and COALESCE.
By the end of this 2-hour long project, you will understand why you need to learn about string functions and use them to get the desired result you want from tables in a database. Also, for this hands-on project, we will use PostgreSQL as our preferred database management system (DBMS). Therefore, to complete this project, it is required that you have prior experience with using PostgreSQL. Similarly, this project is an advanced SQL concept; so, a good foundation for writing SQL queries is vital to complete this project.
If you are not familiar with SQL and want to learn the basics, start with my previous guided projects titled “Performing Data definition and Manipulation in SQL" and “Querying Databases using SQL SELECT statement.” I taught these guided projects using PostgreSQL. Taking these projects will give the needed requisite to complete this project Using SQL String Functions to Clean Data. However, if you are comfortable writing queries in PostgreSQL, please join me on this wonderful ride! Let’s get our hands dirty!...
By A W
•
Jan 7, 2022
This course is Beginner level, however, it was advertised as 'Advanced' level. If you are at Beginner level, then it is a worthwhile course for you as it is very simple. If you are Intermediate, it might be an okay refresher, but you definitely won't learn anything. Intermediate level SQL courses on Coursera are far more advanced than this, so it has been significantly misclassified and is not worth the money for anyone other than a beginner. Coursera needs to fix this issue, particularly as refunds are no longer permitted.